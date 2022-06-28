Man sentenced for burglary at auction salesroom in Taunton

A 45-year-old man has been given a suspended jail sentence after being convicted of carrying out a burglary at an auction salesroom in Taunton.



Colin Danes, of Trinity Road in Taunton, admitted a charge of burglary with intent at a hearing in Taunton Deane Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (23 June). He was given a 10-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months and a six-month curfew (between 8pm and 9am).



Officers recognised Danes from CCTV footage gathered during the investigation into the burglary at the auction salesroom in East Reach, which happened at about 2.40am on May 8. Nothing is believed to have been taken from the premises.

PC Sharon Palfrey said: “Following the break-in, we reviewed CCTV footage from around the area to identify the offender, which is how Danes was spotted. He was subsequently arrested and interviewed. Due to the weight of evidence against him, he admitted the offence in court and he’s now been brought to justice for the offence.”