Man sustains facial injuries in assault in Bath

An assault on a man in Bath is being investigated and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed it.

A man, in his 50s, was walking along Bartlett Street when he was approached by two men outside Yen Sushi. He was verbally abused before being struck in the face at about 1am on Saturday 28 May.

The victim sustained facial injuries, including cuts and bruises for which he sought treatment at hospital.

We are keen to hear from anyone who saw the incident, or remembers seeing the two men who are believed to be in their late-teens or early-20s.

If you can assist our enquiries please call 101 and give reference number 5222126107.