Officers appeal for doorbell footage following burglaries in Frome

We are appealing for witnesses who may have CCTV or doorbell footage after two burglaries in Frome.

The two incidents happened on Thursday 26 May. We received the initial report at 12.25am in Oakfield Road which was followed by another report of a similar incident in Sun Street at 1.20am.

At Oakfield Road, two men had been seen in the back of a property’s garden after tripping an outside security light. Officers believe the offenders left empty handed.

At the moment it is unclear whether the two incidents are linked but we are keeping an open mind. Officers are appealing for the public’s help in identifying the individuals. The offenders are described as:

Oakfield Road: the two men were wearing dark clothing with their hood up. They were approximately 6ft tall and of stocky build. One was carrying a torch and the other was carrying what looked like a crowbar. One of the offenders was wearing a balaclava.

the two men were wearing dark clothing with their hood up. They were approximately 6ft tall and of stocky build. One was carrying a torch and the other was carrying what looked like a crowbar. One of the offenders was wearing a balaclava. Sun Street: The man was tall and wearing dark clothing.

Officers are carrying out high visibility patrols in the area. If anyone in the area has CCTV or doorbell cameras, or recall hearing or seeing anything suspicious, please contact 101 and quote either reference number 5222124375 (Oakfield Road) or 5222124376 (Sun Street) to the call handler.