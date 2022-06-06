Re-appeal for information on 10th anniversary of Claire Holland’s disappearance

The officer leading the investigation into the disappearance of 32-year-old Claire Holland is re-appealing for information from the public on the 10th anniversary of when she was last seen.

Claire, from Lawrence Weston, left the Seamus O’Donnell’s pub in St Nicholas Street, Bristol, at around 11.15pm on Wednesday 6 June, 2012 – the day after the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend. She has not been seen since.

Det Ch Insp Darren Hannant said: “Claire’s disappearance is being treated as suspicious as there remains no known reason why she would choose to disappear.

“We’ve now just celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, so I’m asking people to cast their mind back to the Diamond Jubilee celebrations – were you in Bristol on the evening of Wednesday 6 June, 2012? Did you see anything which could help our investigation?

“A 40-year-old man, who was re-arrested on suspicion of murder in March 2022, remains on police bail at this time.

“This remains an extensive investigation and to date we’ve completed almost 300 investigative actions, taken 78 statements and collated 404 documents and 135 exhibits.

“We firmly believe there are people out there with crucial information that could assist our investigation and would urge them to contact us.

“Please think of Claire’s children and her wider family on this day – they are desperate for answers and deserve to know what happened, and why. If you’re holding on to a piece of information, please share it with us – it could be the key to solving this case.”

A reminder of our key appeal points are below – can you help with any of the following?

• Were you in the Seamus O’Donnell’s pub on the night Claire was last seen – Wednesday 6 June, 2012? If you were and haven’t yet spoken to us, please do so now. We want to identify everyone who spoke to Claire on the day she disappeared.

• Please watch the CCTV clips above – did you see a woman matching Claire’s description (also see description below) heading into Bristol city centre from the direction of St Nicholas Street after 11pm. You may have seen her elsewhere in Bristol on the same evening – if so, we want to speak to you.

Claire is described as white, 5ft tall, of slim build, with shoulder-length brown hair, which was sometimes tied back in a ponytail.

• Were you a friend or acquaintance of Claire? If you didn’t speak to police at the time she went missing, or since, now is the time. We need to know as much as we can about what Claire was doing or sharing with others in the days and weeks leading up to her going missing?

• Has someone told you information about this case which may have sounded unusual or suspicious? Has anyone confided in you about what may have happened to Claire? Now is the time to put aside any doubts you have had about making contact and help us find answers for the sake of Claire’s family and loved ones.

We have a dedicated appeal page on the Major Incident Public Reporting site, and would ask anyone with information who hasn’t yet come forward to do so

You can also call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5219172645, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.