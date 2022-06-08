Serious assault in Shirehampton under investigation

We’re investigating a serious assault on a woman outside a pub in Shirehampton.

The victim, a woman in her twenties, was kicked in the head outside the Hope and Anchor pub in Lower High Street at around midnight on Friday 20 May. The attack has left her with facial injuries which require ongoing treatment.

The offender is described as a white man, in his thirties, with a tanned complexion, around 5ft 6ins, of muscular build, with short brown hair.

Investigating officer PC Alys Lynett said: “This was a very nasty assault on a woman which has left her with some significant facial injuries.

“We believe there will be people in the local area with information, as well as people who were at the pub that night who’ll be able to help us identify this man.

“If you recognise him from the description we’ve given, or if you saw any part of this incident, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222123325.”