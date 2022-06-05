Three men sought in connection with Weston-super-Mare GBH

A man needed hospital treatment after a GBH assault in Weston-super-Mare.

We wish to speak with the individuals, pictured, in connection with the assault that happened on Sunday 20 March.

A verbal altercation occurred between the victim and two unknown men at a takeaway in St James Street, before the victim walked with a couple of friends through the town centre.

The two unknown men are believed to have followed the victim to Alexandra Parade, near the junction with Alfred Street, where they were joined by a third man. It was there, at about 1am, the victim was punched to the head. He fell and sustained a head injury that required medical attention at Bristol Royal Infirmary.

Anyone who recognises the three men, or witnessed the assault and has yet to come forward, should please call 101 and quote reference number 5222066244.