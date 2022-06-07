Updated appeal about man touching children’s feet

We’re re-issuing an e-fit and appeal for information following a third incident of a girl being inappropriately touched by a man in the Yate and Chipping Sodbury area.

The appeal was issued as part of enquiries into incidents in Slimbridge Close, Yate, at about 4pm on Friday 14 January and a similar incident at 4.30pm on Monday 21 March in an underpass near Abbotswood, Yate.

In the first incident the man was described as white, in his 20s and about 5ft 9ins tall with blond hair. He wore a light red, blue and white block colour coat, dark trousers and blue trainers. The e-fit we released was based on this description.

Officers are keeping an open mind as to whether the incidents are linked with a third which happened in Robin Way, Chipping Sodbury, at about 3.15pm on Thursday 26 May.

The three girls are aged between 10 and 15 and on each occasion the man has touched the children’s shoes or feet without their permission.

Following the earlier appeal we’ve been grateful for a number of calls with information, which are all being assessed and followed-up.

Officers continue to carry out targeted patrols in Yate and Chipping Sodbury, and have contacted local secondary schools to make sure children and their parents and carers were aware of the issue.

If you recognise the man in the image, or have information which could help the investigation, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5222011047 (14 January); 5222067867 (21 March) or 5222125160 (26 May).