Witness appeal after assault in Weston-super-Mare

We are appealing for witnesses after an assault in Weston-super-Mare.

A woman in her 20s was walking with her partner in Herluin Way when a car pulled up. One of the car’s rear windows was down and an unknown man, described as white and wearing orange overalls, squirted a bottle containing a clear liquid from inside the vehicle.

Some of the liquid landed on one of the woman’s hands, causing her pain. She attended hospital where doctors said she had sustained an acid burn.

Extensive CCTV enquiries have been carried out to try to identify the vehicle and offender involved in the incident, which happened at a crossing near Asda and McDonald’s at about 4.45pm on Monday 21 March.

The car involved is described as a small white hatchback. It appeared to have sustained some damage in a previous unrelated incident.

Anyone who witnessed the assault, or may have information relevant to our enquiries, is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5222067706.