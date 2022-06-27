Witness appeal after attempted garage burglary

Did you witness an attempted burglary in Taunton last week?

The victim received an alert from a security camera that there was an unknown person trying to gain entry to the back of their garage in the Holway Road area at about 5.10-5.20am on Wednesday 22 June.

Fortunately, the offender or offenders were unable to get inside and nothing was stolen.

The local neighbourhood team has been made aware of the incident to help them with their patrol plans.

We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or saw someone acting suspiciously in the area at around the time of the incident.