Witness appeal following fatal collision in Somerset

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam following a fatal collision on the A372 Langport Road yesterday (Wednesday, 1 June).

A motorcyclist was driving westbound in the direction of Bridgwater when their vehicle left the road and collided with a wall outside the Old Ambulance House in Middlezoy at around 6.10pm.

The rider, a man in his 20s, sadly died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist family liaison officers. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who was travelling on the A372 around the time and has dashcam footage, is asked to contact us.