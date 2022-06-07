Witness appeal for serious injury collision in Yeovil

We’re appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage as part of our ongoing investigation into a serious injury collision in Yeovil.

A grey coloured BMW was being driven along Western Relief Road towards the roundabout junction with the Cartgate link road and Bunford Lane, when it struck metal fencing at an industrial complex and overturned. This collision happened sometime between 2.30am and 2.50am on Friday 20 May.

One of the occupants suffered serious injuries and he remains in hospital undergoing treatment. A second man suffered minor injuries.

If you saw this vehicle prior to the collision, or have any relevant dash cam footage, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222119299.