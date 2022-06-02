Witnesses sought to road rage incident in Somerset

We’re appealing for witnesses to a road rage incident near Axbridge, Somerset.

The incident happened at around 1.50pm on Tuesday, 24 May on Notting Hill Way in Weare.

A man who was a passenger in a black 4×4 vehicle punched two cyclists – knocking one unconscious and cracking a tooth of the other.

The victims described the offender as being aged in his 30s or 40s, of large build with a ginger beard and shaved head. He wore what looked like gym clothing and may have had a ponytail.

