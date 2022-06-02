Witnesses sought to road rage incident in Somerset
We’re appealing for witnesses to a road rage incident near Axbridge, Somerset.
The incident happened at around 1.50pm on Tuesday, 24 May on Notting Hill Way in Weare.
A man who was a passenger in a black 4×4 vehicle punched two cyclists – knocking one unconscious and cracking a tooth of the other.
The victims described the offender as being aged in his 30s or 40s, of large build with a ginger beard and shaved head. He wore what looked like gym clothing and may have had a ponytail.
If you witnessed the incident or recognise the description of the man please get in touch.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222123837, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.