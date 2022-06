A 21-year-old woman appeared at Bristol Crown Court today (Thursday 30 June) and admitted a charge of violent disorder in connection with the riot in Bristol in March 2021.

Rose Lazarus, of Salisbury, Wiltshire, was released on bail and will return to the same court on 8 August for sentencing.

A total of 18 people have been jailed for offences committed during the riot, receiving a combined prison sentence of 71 years and three months.