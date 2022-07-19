Appeal after boys threatened in Frome park

We’re appealing for witnesses to a public order incident in Frome.

The incident happened at around 7pm on Saturday, 18 June.

Two boys were on the basketball court in Victoria Park when they were threatened by a group of other boys aged around 14 or 15.

One of the teenagers had a pocketknife. He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall and wore a facemask and black clothing.

The victims ran away and were not physically harmed.