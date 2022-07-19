Appeal after boys threatened in Frome park
We’re appealing for witnesses to a public order incident in Frome.
The incident happened at around 7pm on Saturday, 18 June.
Two boys were on the basketball court in Victoria Park when they were threatened by a group of other boys aged around 14 or 15.
One of the teenagers had a pocketknife. He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall and wore a facemask and black clothing.
The victims ran away and were not physically harmed.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222149091, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.