Appeal after cyclist attacked by van driver in Bristol road rage incident

We’re appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was assaulted in Bristol on Monday (25 July).

The incident happened at around 9am on Muller Road at the junction with Filton Avenue.

The cyclist was shouted at and headbutted by the driver of a white Volkswagen Transporter.

The offender is described as white, aged in his early 40s and wearing a black cap and black top.

We’re reviewing CCTV from the area as part of our investigation but we believe a number of people witnessed the assault and we’re keen to also speak to them.