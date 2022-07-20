Appeal after injury collision, A370 Rhodyate Hill

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a motorcyclist was injured in a collision with a car.

It happened just after 9.10am on Sunday 10 July on the A370 at Rhodyate Hill, Congresbury, near the Star pub.

A man riding a black Honda motorcycle was involved in a collision with a black Volvo XC60 which was turning onto the road.

The motorcyclist went to hospital by ambulance for treatment to serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

We’re keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any dashcam or other footage of that stretch of road at the time. Please get in touch if you can help.