Appeal to trace possible witness to fatal collision

Officers investigating a fatal collision in South Gloucestershire at 9.45pm on Sunday 17 April are renewing an appeal for witnesses.

We’re especially keen to speak to the driver of a silver or beige Vauxhall Insignia which had stopped at the traffic lights on the A4174 Wraxall Road roundabout in Warmley, where the collision happened.

A car and a moped collided and sadly the moped rider, Daniel Davies, 16, of Hanham, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family continue to be supported by specially-trained officers and our thoughts are with them.

A 27-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving remains released under investigation while enquiries continue.

If you saw the collision or have dashcam footage please get in touch.