Arrest made following indecent exposure offence in Bridgwater

A man has been arrested following a report of indecent exposure in Bridgwater shortly before 2.30am on Thursday 30 June.

A man was reported to have indecently exposed himself in the High Street and then shortly afterwards he brushed up against another member of the public in Market Street, while they were near their vehicle.

A 36-year-old man was arrested and has been released under investigation.

We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident and can assist us with our enquiries. They are asked to call 101 and give reference number 5222157993.