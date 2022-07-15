Arrest made in serious sexual assault investigation

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault that happened in Bridgwater last month.

It comes after officers released a CCTV image of an individual they wanted to speak to as part of our ongoing enquiries into a sexual assault on a woman in Clarks Road late on Friday 3 June.

The man, who was arrested on Monday 11 July, has been released under investigation.

Anyone who can help our enquiries and is yet to speak to police is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5222131650.