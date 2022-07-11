Assault on man in Staple Hill being treated as a hate crime

We’re carrying out an investigation after a 23-year-old man was assaulted in Staple Hill.

During the incident, the victim was dragged along by a dark-coloured car for a short distance in High Street, sometime between 11.30pm and midnight on Thursday (7 July). He suffered scrapes and grazes as a result but did not need treatment at hospital.

Due to information provided by the victim, it’s currently being treated as a potential hate crime.

We want to speak to anyone who saw this incident happen and we’re particularly keen to speak to three witnesses – two men and a woman – who spoke to the victim’s friend, and were able to take down a partial number plate.

If you can help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222162279.