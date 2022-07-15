CCTV appeal after break-in at school
A number of laptops have been stolen from a school in Bristol.
An unknown individual broke into Venturers’ Academy, in Withywood Road, at some point between 4.55-5.10am on Wednesday 8 June.
We are keen to identify a man seen on CCTV in connection with our enquiries. He’s described as white, medium build, in his 20s and was seen wearing a black hooded top with BOSS written on the front, black jogging bottoms, a black cap, white trainers and a black mask.
If you saw anybody acting suspiciously in the area at that time, or recognise the individual, please call 101 and give reference number 5222134728.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222134728, or complete our online appeals form.