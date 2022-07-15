CCTV appeal after break-in at school

A number of laptops have been stolen from a school in Bristol.

An unknown individual broke into Venturers’ Academy, in Withywood Road, at some point between 4.55-5.10am on Wednesday 8 June.

We are keen to identify a man seen on CCTV in connection with our enquiries. He’s described as white, medium build, in his 20s and was seen wearing a black hooded top with BOSS written on the front, black jogging bottoms, a black cap, white trainers and a black mask.

If you saw anybody acting suspiciously in the area at that time, or recognise the individual, please call 101 and give reference number 5222134728.