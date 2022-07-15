CCTV appeal after incident on bus in Clevedon

We are investigating an incident on a bus that happened in North Somerset in May.

The driver of a X5 bus was alerted by two passengers to an unknown man outraging public decency on Tuesday 24 May. The man was escorted from the bus in Central Way, Clevedon, at just after 6.30pm, by the driver.

Images of a man we wish to talk to in connection with this incident are being released. We hope he can help our enquiries and would ask him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.

The man is described as white, about 70 years of age or older, with grey hair and beard. He is pictured wearing a navy coat, dark trousers and in possession of a pair of glasses.

We also would like to hear from the two passengers who made the driver aware of what had happened.