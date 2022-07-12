CCTV image released after high-value camera theft – Bristol

We’re appealing for the public’s help to identify the man in this CCTV image.

Officers would like to speak to him about the theft of a camera worth thousands of pounds, from the WEX Photo Video shop in Station Road, Montpelier, at around 2pm on Saturday 2 July.

The man in the image is black, 6ft 4ins, of slim build with short hair. He is seen wearing a navy blue suit with a darker blue shirt and is wearing a face mask.

If you recognise him or have any further information which could aid the investigation, please contact 101 and quote reference number 5222157026.