CCTV image released after high-value camera theft – Bristol

Posted at 10:04 on 12th July 2022 in Appeals

Do you recognise this man?

We’re appealing for the public’s help to identify the man in this CCTV image.

Officers would like to speak to him about the theft of a camera worth thousands of pounds, from the WEX Photo Video shop in Station Road, Montpelier, at around 2pm on Saturday 2 July.

The man in the image is black, 6ft 4ins, of slim build with short hair. He is seen wearing a navy blue suit with a darker blue shirt and is wearing a face mask.

If you recognise him or have any further information which could aid the investigation, please contact 101 and quote reference number 5222157026.