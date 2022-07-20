E-fit released after aggravated burglary in North Somerset

We are releasing an e-fit of a man we would like to identify in connection with an aggravated burglary in Congresbury.

The incident happened on Thursday 5 May in Chestnut Close around 1am.

The offender broken into the victim’s home, hit him across the face twice and caused significant injuries. He then stole two golden chains from around the victim’s neck, including one chain with a thick golden cross with diamonds.

The victim, who is in his 70s, described the offender as aged in his late 20s, around 5ft 6-8ins, white, of slim build, with brown medium wavy hair.

The offender was wearing a dark blue sweatshirt with hooded coat over top and had tattoos over his face. He also had a chain tattoo around his neck.

The e-fit we are releasing is based on the description of the offender. If you have any information which could aid the investigation, or are able to identify the man in the e-fit, please contact us.