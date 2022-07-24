Fatal collision on the A38 in Biddisham under investigation

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal collision on the A38 Turnpike Road at Biddisham.

The collision, which involved a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) and a car, happened at just after 11.30pm on Saturday (July 23).

The driver of the car sadly died at the scene. We’re prioritising efforts to identify and locate his next of kin.

If anyone saw this collision, or has information or footage which could help us, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222176001.