Hundreds of suspected cannabis plants seized in Weston-super-Mare

Suspected cannabis plants, with an estimated street value of £180,000, have been seized during a police warrant in Weston-super-Mare.

Officers carried out a warrant at a residential address in Longridge Way on Thursday 21 July, following reports from the community of potential illegal activity.

Approximately 360 suspected cannabis plants were found during our search and have been removed from the address.

Inspector Graeme Hall said: “The calls from members of the public explaining what has been happening at that address have been invaluable to us.

“They have allowed us to build up a picture of what has been going on behind closed doors so we have been able to execute this warrant successfully and ensure these drugs did not find their way onto Weston’s streets.

“Enquiries into this matter are ongoing.”