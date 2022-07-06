Images released as part of investigation into criminal damage at Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol

We’re releasing images of four men we need the public’s help to identify.

We’d like to talk to the men in connection with a criminal damage incident at Bristol’s Ashton Gate Stadium.

Damage was caused to toilets in the Atyeo Stand following Bristol City’s match with Cardiff City on Saturday, January 22.

Football officer PC Tom Williams said: “The damage caused left the facilities unusable and resulted in a substantial repair bill for the club.

“We believe multiple people were responsible for causing the damage and we continue to carry out enquiries to identify them.

“We appreciate the images we’re releasing are not of the best quality but we’re still hopeful that after seeing them, someone will be able to provide information which could assist us.”