Investigation underway following fatal collision in Clevedon

Enquiries are underway following a fatal collision in Clevedon this morning (Sunday 31 July).

The incident, involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, occurred at about 9.25am in Esmond Grove.

The ambulance service and police attended but sadly the female pedestrian has died. Her next of kin has been informed.

The road remains closed while collision investigation work is carried out.

We’d ask any witnesses, or people with dashcam or CCTV footage, are asked to contact us on 101 and quote reference number 5222182512.