Man appears in court charged with 14 offences

A 46-year-old man has appeared in court charged with 14 offences.

Scott Harper, of Bath Road, Bristol, appeared at Bristol Magistrates Court yesterday (Wednesday, 27 July) charged with six burglaries, two counts of possession of an offensive weapon, two counts of criminal damage and one count each of theft, fraud by false representation, vehicle interference and intentionally causing harassment, alarm or distress.

The charges relate to incidents which happened in Bristol between 26 May and 24 July.

Harper was remanded in custody pending a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday, 24 August.