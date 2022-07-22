Man jailed for 10 years for sexually abusing girl

A man has been jailed for 10 years after being found guilty of multiple historic sexual offences against a child.

A jury last month convicted 29-year-old Marcus Pressley of two counts of rape of a girl under the age of 13, plus single counts of sexual assault by penetration and causing a child under 13 to view an image of sexual activity.

Pressley, formerly of Wells but now of West Road in Oakham, was sentenced at Exeter Crown Court yesterday (Thursday 21 July).

DC Anthony Davis said: “Marcus Pressley exploited the victim’s vulnerability and young age to sexually abuse her.

“The victim has shown incredible bravery to speak out about the abuse and we hope Pressley’s sentencing provides all victims of sexual abuse with the confidence to report what they have been through to police.”