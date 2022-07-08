Man jailed for 12 years for drug and money laundering offences

A 41-year-old man from Bristol has been jailed for 12 years after admitting possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and money laundering offences.

Christopher White, of Chelvey Close, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court today (Friday 8 July), for three counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply (heroin and cocaine), possession of a class B drug with intent to supply (ketamine), as well as possession of criminal property (cash).

An intelligence-led warrant was carried out at White’s home in October 2021, where officers found 5kg of heroin in the boot of a car parked on his driveway, 5kg of ketamine in a garden outbuilding and a quantity of cocaine in his house. In excess of £200,000 in cash was also seized as part of this investigation.

Investigating officer DC Joy Main said: “The illegal drugs and large amount of cash found in White’s possession was cast-iron evidence of his involvement in an organised drug supply network. This significant quantity of drugs were destined for the streets of Bristol.

“Illegal operations like the one White was involved with cause great harm to our communities, which is why we’ll always take positive action to disrupt and dismantle this highly corrosive criminality.”