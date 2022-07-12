Man sustains head and eye injuries in assault in Bridgwater

Officers investigating an assault in Bridgwater are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A disturbance was occurring outside a food store in Salmon Parade, near the junction with Eastover, at about 12.45-1.15am on Saturday 2 July, when a man not involved tried to intervene.

However, the man was assaulted and sustained injuries to his head and eye. The victim, who is in his 50s, required hospital treatment but has since returned home.

The suspect is described as white, male, about 6ft tall, mid-20s and had short dark brown hair. They were wearing a white T-shirt, dark blue or black jeans and trainers.

We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or was a potential victim in the earlier disturbance.