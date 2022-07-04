Pair plead guilty to stealing power tools and bike

Two men will be sentenced next month after they pleaded guilty to committing thefts in Bridgwater.

Laimutis Beleckas, 21, and 27-year-old Eimantas Zemreta, both of Gravesend in Kent, appeared at Taunton Deane Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 21 June, both charged with one count of theft from a motor vehicle and one count of theft of a bike.

Beleckas was also charged with one count of driving while disqualified and one count of driving without insurance.

At around 3am on Thursday 9 June, the pair broke into a van, which was parked on a driveway in Broadoak Road, and stole various items from inside. The equipment stolen included various power tools and were valued at around £3,000.

They then stole a locked-up pushbike from outside an address in Moorland Road, also in Bridgwater, on Sunday 19 June between midnight and 4am.

PC Laura Norris said: “There has been a significant impact on the affected community, particularly in the Bower estate area over the past few weeks. We have had a number of incidents

“Due to the teamwork and dedication of the officers that night, who were determined to bring an end to the offending, two men were detained and remanded in custody to appear at court.

“We are very happy with this result and will continue to work hard to prevent offending and seek justice for other victims of these types of crimes.”

The pair will be sentenced at the same court on Friday 29 July.