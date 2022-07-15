People come forward after CCTV appeal
Several people have come forward following a public appeal for information after a stabbing in Bristol.
A man needed hospital treatment after the incident outside MacKenzies Bar and Kitchen on the Harbourside at about 1.50am on Friday 25 March.
We’re grateful to everyone who has contacted us after we issued CCTV images as part of our ongoing investigation.
We’d still like to hear from anyone who may be able to help.
