Police horse hurt in collision – Bristol
We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a collision on Beggar Bush Lane, Bristol which happened just before 2.30pm today, Friday 8 July.
It involved a police horse and rider and a blue Ford Focus.
The police officer has now gone to hospital for assessment but is not believed to have life-threatening or life-changing injuries.
The car driver, a man in his 70s, went to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
The horse has serious injuries and is being treated at a specialist equine hospital.
He doesn’t yet have an official name but his stable name is Rocky. He’s a five-year-old chestnut Irish Draft cross and was on patrol with his stable-mate Platinum. Thankfully neither Platinum nor his rider were hurt.
Beggar Bush Lane was closed while the vehicle was recovered and officers have now left the scene.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222162409, or complete our online appeals form.