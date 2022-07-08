Police horse hurt in collision – Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a collision on Beggar Bush Lane, Bristol which happened just before 2.30pm today, Friday 8 July.

It involved a police horse and rider and a blue Ford Focus.

The police officer has now gone to hospital for assessment but is not believed to have life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

The car driver, a man in his 70s, went to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The horse has serious injuries and is being treated at a specialist equine hospital.

Police Horse Rocky has been injured in a collision

He doesn’t yet have an official name but his stable name is Rocky. He’s a five-year-old chestnut Irish Draft cross and was on patrol with his stable-mate Platinum. Thankfully neither Platinum nor his rider were hurt.

Beggar Bush Lane was closed while the vehicle was recovered and officers have now left the scene.