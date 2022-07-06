Public appeal following affray in South Gloucestershire

Officers investigating an affray would like to speak to four people captured on CCTV in the area it happened.

Police were called to reports of 10 people fighting in the street in Ella Close, Frenchay, South Gloucestershire, at about 6.45pm on Monday 25 April.

There were no reported injuries from the incident. Three suspects have already been arrested and released under investigation.

If you think you recognise anyone in the CCTV, or have any information which could aid the investigation, please contact us.