Trainers stolen from teenager during robbery in Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses after a teenager had his trainers stolen during a robbery in Bristol.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was in Hengrove Leisure Park when he was approached by two men at just after 3.30pm on Monday 4 July. One of the offenders threatened him with a knife before stealing his black Nike Air Max trainers.

The victim suffered an injury to his wrist during the robbery for which he received treatment at hospital.

One suspect is described as mixed race, of large build, wearing glasses, a blue coat, and a face covering. The second was white, with a bushy beard, wearing a grey Nike tracksuit, red gloves and he had a bag with him. Both are described as being in their mid to late teens.

If you saw any part of this incident, or who know the identify of either of the offenders, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222158653.