Two people charged with drug offences after day of action in Bristol city centre

Arrests were made and suspected class A and class B drugs seized during a proactive day of action in Bristol at the end of last week.

On Friday 22 July, officers were out on the streets seeking to disrupt suspected drug dealing in central Bristol, particularly Broadmead and Castle Park.

Quantities of suspected heroin, cocaine and cannabis were found during stop searches carried out by officers.

Officers arrested three people on the day. Two of those men, aged 20 and 23, have been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and were due in court on Monday 25 July.

The third person arrested, a 17-year-old male, has been released under investigation.

Seven other people stopped were found to be in possession of cannabis and most are being with by means of out-of-court disposal. Negative searches were also carried out on three people.

This latest operation comes off the back of Op Scorpion where Avon and Somerset Police carried out almost 700 acts of disruption against drug-related crime or harm in our communities.

That included 17 arrests for drug-related offences, 12 warrants in relation to properties and people linked to drug supply, disruption of two county lines, and thousands of pounds’ worth of class A drugs and cannabis seized. Preventative and educational actions were also undertaken.