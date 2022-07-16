Arrest made in connection with video showing man making threats outside Weston-super-Mare bar

We’re aware of a video showing a man making threats and engaged in a disorder outside a bar in Boulevard, Weston-super-Mare, around midnight on Friday/Saturday.

An investigation is being carried out and this morning we’ve arrested a man on suspicion of making threats to kill and a public order offence.

We’ll be speaking to witnesses and gathering further evidence, and at this time we’re treating this as a potential hate crime.

Neighbourhood officers will be liaising with the owners of the bar to offer reassurance and to update on our investigation.

If you saw this incident and haven’t spoken to the police, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the log number 5222168966.