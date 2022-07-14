Witness appeal after arrests over barn fire – Winford

Officers investigating after a barn was set on fire in Winford have arrested two people but continue to appeal for witnesses.

It’s believed the fire was started between 3 and 4pm on Saturday 9 July at the barn off Barrow Lane.

Crews from nine fire stations attended to control the blaze, which caused significant damage to the building as well as more than 3,000 bales of hay, a tractor and spreader.

We have since arrested two teenage boys. They were both later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

If you were in the Barrow Lane or Kingston Lane area that afternoon, have any dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage or any information which could help, please contact us.