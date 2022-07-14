Witness appeal after arrests over barn fire – Winford
Officers investigating after a barn was set on fire in Winford have arrested two people but continue to appeal for witnesses.
It’s believed the fire was started between 3 and 4pm on Saturday 9 July at the barn off Barrow Lane.
Crews from nine fire stations attended to control the blaze, which caused significant damage to the building as well as more than 3,000 bales of hay, a tractor and spreader.
We have since arrested two teenage boys. They were both later released under investigation while enquiries continue.
If you were in the Barrow Lane or Kingston Lane area that afternoon, have any dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage or any information which could help, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222163180, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.