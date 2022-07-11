Witness appeal after fatal collision – Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian died in a collision with a grey Audi A3 on Airport Road, Bristol. It happened at 9.56pm on Sunday 10 July.

The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was walking to work on the pavement. Sadly he died at the scene. While he hasn’t yet been formally identified, his next of kin are being supported by a specially-trained officer. Our thoughts are with them at this awful time.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. A second man, also 30, was arrested on suspicion of the same offence. Both remain in police custody at the time of writing.

The road was closed overnight while collision investigators examined the scene and the vehicle was recovered. It reopened at about 9.20am on Monday 11 July.

If you saw the collision or have any dashcam or other footage showing the manner in which the Audi was being driven in the moments beforehand, please get in touch.