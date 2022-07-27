Witness appeal after man injured – Vassall Road, Bristol

We’re seeking witnesses and any dashcam or other footage after a man was injured in Vassall Road, Bristol, at about 11pm on Tuesday 19 July.

Witnesses describe a car apparently deliberately being driven towards the man, 19, who was riding an electric scooter on the road at the time. The driver of the car – described as a red Skoda – failed to stop.

The victim went to hospital for treatment to serious injuries. Thankfully they are not believed to be life-threatening.

We’ve carried out house-to-house enquiries as part of our ongoing investigation.

If you were on Vassall Road and saw the incident – or the vehicle in the moments before or afterwards – please get in touch.

We also want to hear from you if you have any dashcam, CCTV, doorbell or other footage which could help the investigation.