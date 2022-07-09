Witness appeal after Weston-super-Mare collision

Did you see a collision at the junction of Byron Road and Winterstoke Road, Weston-super-Mare?

It happened at about 6.45pm on Friday 8 July and involved an orange Honda CB1000 and a black Suzuki Swift.

The Honda was being ridden along Byron Road towards Winterstoke Road, and the Suzuki was travelling along Winterstoke Road.

The motorbike rider, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he remains for treatment to injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing. His next of kin are aware.

The car driver was uninjured.

If you witnessed the collision or the way either vehicle was being driven, or if you have any dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage which could help, please get in touch.