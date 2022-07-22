Witness appeal launched after collision between elderly woman and postal van

We are appealing for witnesses after a collision in South Gloucestershire resulted in a woman being hospitalised.

The incident happened in Birdwood, in Hanham, at around 7.30pm on Friday 15 July when a red Royal Mail van collided with a pedestrian.

The woman, who is in her 90s, was taken to hospital and remains in critical condition. The driver remained at the scene with the woman until emergency services arrived.

We are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the incident to come forward. If you have any information which could aid the investigation, please call 101 and quote reference number 5222168573.