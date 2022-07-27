Witness appeal renewed after woman sadly dies

We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam or doorbell footage after a woman sadly died following a collision in South Gloucestershire on Friday 15 July.

The woman, who was in her 90s, was walking with the use of a trolley when she collided with a red Royal Mail van in Birdwood, in Hanham, at around 1pm. The driver remained at the scene with the woman until emergency services arrived.

The woman was taken to hospital where she sadly died a week later on Friday 22 July. We have informed the next of kin and they are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

Anyone who witness the incident or have dashcam or doorbell footage which could aid the investigation, is asked to contact 101 and quote reference number 5222168573.