Witnesses and dashcam sought after collision – Bridgwater

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a two-vehicle collision in Bridgwater on Sunday 10 July.

It happened at 10.20am at the junction of the A372 Westonzoyland Road and Eastern Avenue.

A red Triumph motorcycle was involved in a collision with a black Nissan Qashqai.

The man riding the motorcycle went to hospital where he is said to be in a serious but stable condition. His next of kin are aware.

A woman was treated at the scene.

The road has reopened following recovery of the vehicles.

We’re keen to speak to anyone who saw either car or motorcycle prior to the incident or who witnessed the collision take place.

We’d also like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage which could help our inquiry.

Please phone 101 and tell the call handler you’re ringing about log 331 of Sunday 10 July.