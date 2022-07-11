Witnesses sought after man assaulted in Bridgwater

We are appealing for witnesses after a 19-year-old man was assaulted in Bridgwater.

The incident happened in Cranleigh Gardens at around 11pm on Saturday 21 May. The man was stabbed in the local park and officers believe there were five offenders.

The man was taken to hospital, where he was later discharged.

Two men, aged 18 and 22, have been arrested and released on conditional bail.

Officers are still trying to identify three other men suspected of being involved. All are described as being in their late-teens or early-20s, were wearing dark balaclavas or face coverings. Several offenders were also believed to be riding bikes.

At this time we believe this is to an isolated incident and there not to be any increased danger to the public.

If you witnessed the incident, or you have CCTV or doorbell footage which could aid our investigation, please do get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference number 5222120827.