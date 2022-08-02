Appeal after charity’s bronze lion sculpture stolen

We are appealing for the public’s help to locate a bronze lion sculpture which was taken from the Downs last week.​

The sculpture (pictured) was taken from the exhibition at the Sea Walls section of the Downs, off Circular Road, between an unknown time on Wednesday 27 July and 8.30pm on Thursday 28 July. The sculpture weighs 190kg and was nailed into the ground with metal pegs.

​Officers believe the suspect would have had a large vehicle and multiple helpers to lift the statue.

The sculpture is part of the Born Free Foundation’s ‘Born Free Forever’ exhibition which is honouring the charity’s founder the late Bill Travers MBE, in what would have been his 100th year. The exhibition features 25 of the life-size, bronze lion sculptures and is raising awareness and vital funds for the Forever Lions Fund, which was set up in Bill’s memory.​

If you noticed anything suspicious in the area, or have any information which could aid the investigation, please contact us.