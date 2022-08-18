Appeal after collision between toddler and mobility scooter
We are appealing for witnesses after a collision involving a toddler and a mobility scooter in Weston-super-Mare.
At around 3pm on Friday 12 August, a three-year-old boy had been out with his grandmother when the incident happened outside Betfred, on Boulevard.
The boy was taken to hospital and it is believed he will make a full recovery.
We are keen to identify the driver of the mobility scooter which was grey/silver. He is described as a white man, with grey hair, of large build and in his 60s.
If you witnessed the incident, or have any information which could aid the investigation, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222198153, or complete our online appeals form.