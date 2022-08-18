Appeal after collision between toddler and mobility scooter

We are appealing for witnesses after a collision involving a toddler and a mobility scooter in Weston-super-Mare.

At around 3pm on Friday 12 August, a three-year-old boy had been out with his grandmother when the incident happened outside Betfred, on Boulevard.

The boy was taken to hospital and it is believed he will make a full recovery.

We are keen to identify the driver of the mobility scooter which was grey/silver. He is described as a white man, with grey hair, of large build and in his 60s.

If you witnessed the incident, or have any information which could aid the investigation, please contact us.