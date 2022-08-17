Appeal after man assaulted and racially abused

We are appealing for the public’s help after a man was assaulted and racially abused in Frome.

Between 3.30-4pm on Thursday 11 August, the victim had been sunbathing in Mary Bailey Playing Fields, in Frome, when the offender punched him in the mouth. The victim reported the man who assaulted him also used racist and threatening language.

The victim did not need to go to hospital but is awaiting dental treatment.

The victim described the offender as white, between 55-60 years old, around 5ft 6ins tall, of small build with a Scottish accent. He had short, grey hair and was wearing a grey t-shirt and jeans.

If you witnessed the incident, or have any other information which could aid the investigation, please contact us.